SBS Filipino

Australia calls on China to endorse decision on sea

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_524277.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2016 at 12:11pm
By Amanda Cavill
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has strongly endorsed a decision in The Hague to deny China's claims over territory in the South China Sea. Image: Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (AAP)

Published 14 July 2016 at 12:11pm
By Amanda Cavill
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In a case seen as a test of China's rising power and its economic and strategic intentions, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has ruled against China.

 

The court ruled China has breached the Philippines' sovereign rights by endangering Philippine ships and fishing and oil projects.

 

It says the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea supersedes China's 69-year-old claim to roughly 85 per cent of the disputed territory.

 

And it says China cannot create its own territory in the South China Sea by building artificial islands.



In Australia, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says it is an important test case for China's ambitions to become a world leader.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January