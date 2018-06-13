SBS Filipino

Australia cautiously welcomes Sentosa agreement

SBS Filipino

J Bishop

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Tom Stayner, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian government is cautiously welcoming the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Analysts say the two leaders' historic talks in Singapore are also vital to Australia's own national security interests.

Published 13 June 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Tom Stayner, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom