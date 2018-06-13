Australia cautiously welcomes Sentosa agreement

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop Source: AAP
Published 13 June 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Tom Stayner, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian government is cautiously welcoming the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Analysts say the two leaders' historic talks in Singapore are also vital to Australia's own national security interests.
Published 13 June 2018 at 4:29pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:46am
By Tom Stayner, Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share