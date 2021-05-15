SBS Filipino

Australia confirms 25 million doses deal with Moderna vaccines

SBS Filipino

کارکنان کارخانه واکسن سازی مادرنا در ماساچوست

کارکنان کارخانه واکسن سازی مادرنا در ماساچوست Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 May 2021 at 8:25am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

The federal government's struck a deal with the American pharmaceutical giant Moderna for 25-million doses of its coronavirus vaccine. Discussions are also being had with the company about opportunities to manufacture the m-R-N-A style vaccine locally.

Published 16 May 2021 at 8:25am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
The first 10-million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Australia by the end of this year. An additional 15-million shots will arrive in 2022.
Health Minister Greg Hunt says they'll be held in reserve in case there are supply chain issues with the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jabs already being given. Additionally, he says they could serve as booster shots or be used in response to COVID-19 variants. The Moderna vaccine needs to be approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration before it can be used in Australia.
"We don't know everything that will occur with this pandemic. But our goal has been to prepare for everything that is possible. And that has been our mantra since we signed into being the declaration of a disease of human pandemic potential," clarifies Hunt.
Advertisement
 
Labor's Health Spokesman Mark Butler wants the government to explain why the deal with Australia has taken so long.
"If the rest of the world struck deals with Moderna, why do Australians have to wait until the end of this year? What happened with Scott Morrison's promise that Australians were at the front of the vaccine queue?"says Butler.
  


Highlights
  • The Moderna vaccine  is already being used in the United States, Canada, Britain, the European Union, Korea, Japan and Israel.
  • Moderna is an m-R-N-A vaccine, Australia doesn't currently have the capacity to manufacture such jabs.
  • Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy says m-R-N-A jabs could be manufactured in Australia by next year. The m-R-N-A vaccine technology is likely to be much broader than COVID vaccine. 

 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?