Australia Day in Canberra: Honouring Australia's history and culture

Defence personnel march past with the Australian flag at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra, Saturday, January 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

Source: AAP

Published 26 January 2022 at 1:01pm, updated 26 January 2022 at 2:15pm
By Daniel Deleña
Australia day in Canberra will honour the history, tradition and culture of Australia, from the past to the present.

Highlights
  • National Museum of Australia, National Gallery of Australia at National Archives of Australia will be lit up with colours of campfire symbolizing the unity in reflecting the history of the country.
  • ACT Government strictly implements COVID-Safe rules and encourage attendees to wear masks and observe social distancing
  • Politicians are expected to return to the Parliamentary sitting week this 8th of February
'Reflect, Respect at Celebrate' is the theme of this year's Australia Day. The ACT Government and the National Museum of Australia have prepared numerous activities and events to mark Australia Day. 

Aside from dance performances and food stalls in Commonwealth Park, photos of Australia of the Year Awards recipients will be projected in the National Carillon.

Listen to the podcast here: 

LISTEN TO
Australia Day in Canberra: Honouring Australia's history and culture

26/01/202211:49


 

