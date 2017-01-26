SBS Filipino

Australia Day Messages from Filipino Honorees

OAM Australia Day message

(L-R, from top) Lolita Farmer OAM, Dante Juanta OAM, Noonee Doronilla OAM, John Rivas AM, Deborah Ruiz-Wall OAM, Manny Castillo OAM Source: SBS Filipino/Supplied

Published 26 January 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 26 January 2017 at 5:41pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

They have been honoured by their adopted country and they given honour for the Filipino-Australian community.

Let us hear messages for Australia Day from some of the Filipino OAM/AM awardees through the years.

 

 

