Australia-East Timor court case gets underway in The Hague

Araujo

Source: AAP

Published 30 August 2016 at 12:41pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
This week sees the beginning of a case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in the Netherlands that will pit Australia against one of its tiny neighbouring countries. Image: East Timor Prime Minister Rui Araujo (Kyodo News via Getty Images)

East Timor, or Timor-Leste has triggered compulsory conciliation under a United Nations convention over sea territory that's disputed with Australia.

 

The territory contains oil and gas deposits that are worth an estimated $40 billion.

 

 





