Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods

Highlights One of the most famous Australian desserts during the summer and especially at Christmas is Pavlova.

Australians love lamingtons so much that there is a National Day dedicated to that delicious cake - July 21 every year and Vegemite is close to 100 years old as one of the most uniquely Australian foods.

Kangaroo meat is one of the healthiest meats; Witchetty Grub is full of nutrients, making it a staple of the Indigenous diet for thousands of years and these savoury meat pies have become an Aussie icon

Whether you are new to Australia or want to introduce visitors to Australian food, Australia has a lot of quirky options on offer.







As a cheap, healthy breakfast, Weetbix became the country’s favourite breakfast food during the Great Depression in 1929. It was also a food for soldiers during World War II. Now to the breakfast table, we can’t forget the Vegemite and Weetbix. The official Australian breakfast for most kids.





Tm Tam were first in stores in 1964 and became the most popular biscuit in the country. Many types have been designed, including double coated, caramel, mint and many more, as well as innovated ways to eat Tim Tams, like the Tim Tam Slam. It is named after winning racehorse - Tim Tam.





