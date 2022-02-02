SBS Filipino

Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods

SBS Filipino

Pavlova one of the most famous Australian desserts. Source: Getty Images Attila Csaszar

Source: Getty Images/Attila Csaszar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2022 at 12:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Maram Ismail, Rachel Sibley
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Have you ever tried kangaroo or witchetty grub meat? What’s your favourite Aussie sweet treat? In this episode of Australia Explained, we discuss some of the country's most iconic dishes.

Published 2 February 2022 at 12:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:23pm
By Maram Ismail, Rachel Sibley
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • One of the most famous Australian desserts during the summer and especially at Christmas is Pavlova.
  • Australians love lamingtons so much that there is a National Day dedicated to that delicious cake - July 21 every year and Vegemite is close to 100 years old as one of the most uniquely Australian foods.
  • Kangaroo meat is one of the healthiest meats; Witchetty Grub is full of nutrients, making it a staple of the Indigenous diet for thousands of years and these savoury meat pies have become an Aussie icon
Whether you are new to Australia or want to introduce visitors to Australian food, Australia has a lot of quirky options on offer. 


In the second episode of the Australia Explained podcast we look at the most prominent and strangest Australian foods. 


Listen to Australia Explained on stories behind Australia's most iconic foods:


Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Australia Explained: The stories behind Australia's most iconic foods image

Australia Explained: Alamin ang kwento sa likod ng mga sikat na pagkain sa Australia

SBS Filipino

02/02/202229:52


 

As a cheap, healthy breakfast, Weetbix became the country’s favourite breakfast food during the Great Depression in 1929. It was also a food for soldiers during World War II.  Now to the breakfast table, we can’t forget the Vegemite and Weetbix. The official Australian breakfast for most kids.

Tm Tam were first in stores in 1964 and became the most popular biscuit in the country. Many types have been designed, including double coated, caramel, mint and many more, as well as innovated ways to eat Tim Tams, like the Tim Tam Slam.  It is named after winning racehorse - Tim Tam. 

Listen to the second episode of Australia Explained, which provides a glimpse of the most prominent and strangest Australian foods on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. 


Australia Explained was originally created by Maram Ismail for SBS Arabic24. You can also listen to the podcast in 
Mandarin
Persian
Punjabi
Russian
Thai
 and 
Turkish
.


 


 

 


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?