Australia falling behind the rest of the world in tackling climate change

BOM image of Cyclone Debbie making landfall near Airlie Beach, QLD, 28 March 2017 Source: AAP
Published 10 November 2017 at 4:00pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 4:03pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A leading climate change expert says Australia is falling behind the rest of the world in tackling the issue, saying a critical window for action is closing. A lack of any coherent, long-term national approach has been described as unacceptably weak and dangerous.
Published 10 November 2017 at 4:00pm, updated 10 November 2017 at 4:03pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share