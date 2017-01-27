SBS Filipino

Australia hopes for Philippine SOVFA implementation

Published 28 January 2017 at 10:36am, updated 28 January 2017 at 10:38am
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Escalante report. Summary of latest news from Manila by Shirley Escalante Image: Australian ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely (Escalante)

Australia expects the Philippines to implement the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, expressed opposition to extrajudicial killings, and noted the priority agenda of its relations with the Philippines in 2017; A Filipina is executed in Kuwait; And the third round of peace talks between the government and communist rebels fails to sign a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

 

 





