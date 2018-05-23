Australia Innovation Summit in Manila Source: S Escalante
Published 23 May 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian innovation Summit aims to explore how Australia and the Philippines can strengthen ties through private and public sector. Australia’s development investments in the Philippines for 2017-18 is an estimated AUD $85 million. Australia Innovation Summit in Manila, May 22, 2018 is part of the week long celebration of Philippines-Australia Friendship.
Published 23 May 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share