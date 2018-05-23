SBS Filipino

Australia Innovation Summit

May 22, 2018

Australia Innovation Summit in Manila Source: S Escalante

Published 23 May 2018 at 4:30pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 4:35pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Australian innovation Summit aims to explore how Australia and the Philippines can strengthen ties through private and public sector. Australia’s development investments in the Philippines for 2017-18 is an estimated AUD $85 million. Australia Innovation Summit in Manila, May 22, 2018 is part of the week long celebration of Philippines-Australia Friendship.

