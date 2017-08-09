Australia, Japan, US criticise China in sea dispute

site_197_Filipino_729498.JPG

Published 9 August 2017 at 11:41am, updated 9 August 2017 at 3:02pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australia, the United States and Japan have denounced China's aggression in the South China Sea. They have urged China to abide by a United Nations-backed ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims in the disputed territory

.Image: Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono (AAP)

