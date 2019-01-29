Australia marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Candles burn at memorial plaque at Birkenau Nazi death camp Source: AP
Ceremonies were held in Sydney and Melbourne to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day last 27 January 2019. The day of reflection is held each year on January 27th, the day the largest Nazi death camp was liberated in 1945.
