Australia may be nearly 120 years old - but Australian citizenship is a newer concept

Published 22 January 2019 at 3:17pm, updated 22 January 2019 at 6:47pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Australia has been an independent nation for more than 118 years, but citizenship in this country is a much newer concept.

Australia officially became the Commonwealth of Australia on the 1st of January 1901, when the British Parliament passed legislation allowing the six Australian colonies to govern in their own right as an independent country.

