Australia Moves Closer to July Election after Senate Votes Down ABCC Bill

The Prime Minister is expected to call the election after the Budget is handed down next month.
Greens leader Richard Di Natale resumes debate on the ABCC bill in the Senate at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, April 18, 2016. Source: AAP
Published 20 April 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:44pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Australia has moved a step closer to a July 2 election, with the Senate rejecting the government's bill to reinstate construction industry watchdog, the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC).
