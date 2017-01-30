SBS Filipino

Australia on notice over corruption concerns

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_623904.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 1:55pm
By Gary Cox
Presented by Michelle Hernandez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia is on notice to start tackling corruption more seriously after failing to improve its ranking in a corruption index out last week. Image: Two men sharking hands (AAP)

Published 30 January 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 1:55pm
By Gary Cox
Presented by Michelle Hernandez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
New Zealand has shot up to tie with Denmark as countries with the cleanest record.

 

But Australia's position remains at 13th this year after dropping for three consecutive years.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January