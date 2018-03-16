Australia remains international tourist hotspot

Eastern grey kangaroos fight on 'Look At Me Now Headland' at Emerald Beach in northern New South Wales, Source: AAP
Published 16 March 2018 at 12:25pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 12:32pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australia has once again proved to be an international tourist hotspot. The government's annual International Visitor Survey shows the number of overseas tourists are on rise, and they're spending big while they're here.
