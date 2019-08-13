SBS Filipino

Australia to face pressure over climate change at Pacific Island Forum

SBS Filipino

Pacific Island Forum

Workers build a sea wall in the Marshall Islands in a bid to prevent floods from rising sea levels Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 13 August 2019 at 1:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will face increased pressure to boost Australia's climate change commitments when he attends the Pacific Island Forum this week.

Published 13 August 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 13 August 2019 at 1:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The forum comes after last year's Boe Declaration, which proclaimed climate change as the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of people in the Pacific.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom