Australia to face pressure over climate change at Pacific Island Forum

The forum comes after last year's Boe Declaration, which proclaimed climate change as the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of people in the Pacific.
Workers build a sea wall in the Marshall Islands in a bid to prevent floods from rising sea levels Source: AAP
Published 13 August 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 13 August 2019 at 1:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Prime Minister Scott Morrison will face increased pressure to boost Australia's climate change commitments when he attends the Pacific Island Forum this week.
Published 13 August 2019 at 1:03pm, updated 13 August 2019 at 1:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share