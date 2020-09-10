Australia to see more Philippine-made products and cuisine

Highlights Live cooking demos will be streamed in social media sites

DTI and Philippine Embassy in Canberra collaborates with Entree Pinays and the Filipino Food Movement Australia

There will be opportunities for Australian business and Philippine companies to discuss future business.

“We want Australians to know Filipino food brands are now available in selected mainstream outlets and that Filipino ingredients can also be used in their own cuisines,” shares DTI Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman.





Through this Filipino Food Promotion campaign, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. Helen De La Vega hopes that "the wider Australian community will be made aware of the Filipino culture and culinary heritage and serve the market with some of our finest ethnic and premium products grown in the Philippines.”





Live-streamed B2B talks





The campaign kicked off with an online business-to-business (B2B) matching activity, attended by Australian buyers and Philippine exporters. The participants met online to discuss how Philippine-made products and ingredients can be distributed to Australian mainstream and Asian markets.





“Many Philippine companies are now accelerating their export strategies and are quickly adapting to the new normal B2B meetings.”





“We would like to provide them with the online trade platform so they could continue reaching out to their existing and potential clients,” Mr Macatoman says.





Live cooking demos





Food lovers will be able to join in the fun of cooking their favourite Filipino food at home as Filipino Food Movement Australia and Entrée.Pinays stream live cooking demos in October.





In-store promotions and giveaways





Selected boutique stores will be participating in an in-store promotion campaign that will feature premium coconut products sourced from the Philippines as well as other Filipino products imported from the Philippines.





There will be special Christmas boxes to be given away as prizes for winners of the contests that will be held for the duration of the campaign period.





