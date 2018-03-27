SBS Filipino

Australian campaign grows out of #TimesUp initiative

Journalist Tracey Spicer

Source: AAP

Published 27 March 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
A group of 30 Australian celebrities has begun a crowdfunding campaign for an Australian version of the #TimesUp initiative to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. Image: Journalist Tracey Spicer (AAP)

Known as NOW Australia, the new national organisation says it wants to support people in all industries.

