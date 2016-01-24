Australian Family Fighting for Taekwondo Gold in Rio

SBS Filipino

Published 25 January 2016 at 8:51am
Source: SBS
Australia's first Taekwondo World Champion Carmen Marton is preparing to qualify for her third Olympics, alongside her sister and husband. Image: Carmen Marton says shell be aiming for gold in Rio (AAP) With just four spots on the Olympic team for taekwondo athletes, the Martons are hoping to make it a family affair. ... reports.

Published 25 January 2016 at 8:51am
Source: SBS
With just four spots on the Olympic team for taekwondo athletes, the Martons are hoping to make it a family affair.

 

 

 





