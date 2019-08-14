SBS Filipino

Australian food producers may be banned from using famous names

Published 15 August 2019 at 8:45am, updated 15 August 2019 at 8:56am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has promised it won't sell out local producers after issuing a list of regional product names the European Union wants outlawed under a free trade agreement.

The list includes cheeses like Fetta and Gruyure but the EU denies there would be any bans on commonly-used European names like brie, camembert and salami.

