Australian food producers may be banned from using famous names

The list includes cheeses like Fetta and Gruyure but the EU denies there would be any bans on commonly-used European names like brie, camembert and salami.
Avustralya üretimi peynir ve şarapların isimlerinin değiştirilmesi gerekebilir. Source: LightRocket
The Federal Government has promised it won't sell out local producers after issuing a list of regional product names the European Union wants outlawed under a free trade agreement.
