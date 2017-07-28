Credit: - jojoba (flickr/Katja Schulz/CC BY 2.0)
Australian grown Jojoba
Published 28 July 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 28 July 2017 at 4:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Locally produced Jojoba plant in Australia. While many believe that the Jojoba plant is not suitable for Australian soil, Vicki Engsall and her father have been planting the Jojoba for nearly a decade
