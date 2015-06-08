SBS Filipino

Australian handball Star thrilled for his career's future

Bevan Calvert

Handball star Bevan Calvert Source: THW Kiel Faecbook

Published 8 June 2015 at 2:01pm, updated 13 March 2021 at 11:16pm
By Annalyn Violata
He's the most popular handball player Australia has ever produced, yet he's playing with his new German club Mecklenburg Schwerin in the Bundesliga.While on a quick visit back home, Filipino-Australian Bevan Calvert updates us about his career and his future.

