Australian investors continue to invest in Cebu province despite the pandemic

During his two-day visit to Cebu, Robinson says Australian investors are already considering the opportunities in Cebu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Included in the target projects in the Visayas region are the establishment of more business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, ship building and energy companies.





Advertisement







Highlight





Australian investors will continue their projects in Cebu despite the pandemic.



COVID-19 cases in Cebu City surge up again based on the study conducted by Octa Research.





Businesses in Bacolod are asking to remove the curfew and liquor ban in the city.





In fact, the Australian Energy Company - Star Scientific Limited - has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Energy for possible hydrogen exploration in the Visayas region.





If it pushes through, it will be the first hydrogen fuel generation in the country.





Robinsin reiterates that Australia wants to show its support to the Filipinos especially in this critical time.











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.