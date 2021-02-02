SBS Filipino

Australian investors continue to invest in Cebu province despite the pandemic

SBS Filipino

Australian investment in Cebu

Australian Ambassador Steven Robinson with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, as part of his visit in the Visayas, affirming Australia's engagement in the region. Source: Australia in the Philippines Facebook page

Published 2 February 2021 at 2:04pm, updated 2 February 2021 at 3:53pm
By Via Castillo
Source: SBS

Despite the economic downturn due to the pandemic, Australia's investments in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas region continue, so says Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson.

During his two-day visit to Cebu, Robinson says Australian investors are already considering the opportunities in Cebu amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included in the target projects in the Visayas region are the establishment of more business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, ship building and energy companies.

Highlight

Australian investors will continue their projects in Cebu despite the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases in Cebu City surge up again based on the study conducted by Octa Research.

Businesses in Bacolod are asking to remove the curfew and liquor ban in the city.

In fact, the Australian Energy Company - Star Scientific Limited - has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Energy for possible hydrogen exploration in the Visayas region.

If it pushes through, it will be the first hydrogen fuel generation in the country.

Robinsin reiterates that Australia wants to show its support to the Filipinos especially in this critical time.

 

