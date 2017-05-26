SBS Filipino

Australian Made Campaign

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_690440.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 May 2017 at 9:01am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

If it's Australian made, say it. That's the latest call from the Australian Made Campaign which encourages companies that make Australian goods to display their Aussie credentials.Image: Former PM John Howard with Made in Austalia logo (AAP)

Published 27 May 2017 at 9:01am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
It comes as no surprise that consumers re increasingly demanding authentic, premium-quality products that originate from our clean, green environment.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul