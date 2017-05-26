It comes as no surprise that consumers re increasingly demanding authentic, premium-quality products that originate from our clean, green environment.
Published 27 May 2017 at 9:01am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
If it's Australian made, say it. That's the latest call from the Australian Made Campaign which encourages companies that make Australian goods to display their Aussie credentials.Image: Former PM John Howard with Made in Austalia logo (AAP)
