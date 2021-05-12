Australian nurse caring for Pinoys in Zambales

Highlights Val Smith-Orr founded Triple B Care Projects; an NGO that cares for burns patients, children with cleft lip /palate and children with parasite infections

Her clinic was initially set up in her kitchen in her rented home and moved to a bahay kubo (nipa hut) and at present in a renovated abandoned warehouse

The NGO is funded with the help of organizations and fund raising activities in Australia

2021 commemorates 75 years of Philippine - Australia Diplomatic Relations

The Australian nurse was awarded The Order of Australia Medal - Queens Birthday Honours List 2020 for service to the community at the Australian Embassy residence in Manila









"It takes around three months to treat a burns patient. Many of them are unable to pay for skin grafting so we nurse them in our own clinic. In severe cases Melbourne based Children First Foundation assist us with treatment in Australia," Val Smith-Orr on caring for burns patients





