SBS Filipino

Australian nurse caring for Pinoys in Zambales

SBS Filipino

75 years Philippine Australia Relations, Diplomatic Ties, Australian in the Philippines, Filipinos in Australia, mateship and bayanihan. Australian Embassy

Val Smith-Orr is a clinical nurse specialising in burns and plastic surgery. In 2020 Australian Ambassador Steven J Robinson AO presented him the OAM Source: Australian Embassy, Philippines

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2021 at 1:45pm, updated 12 May 2021 at 2:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

For over 15 years Valerie Catherine Simit-Orr has been caring for burns patients, children with cleft lip/palate and children with parasite infection in Zambales, Philippines.

Published 12 May 2021 at 1:45pm, updated 12 May 2021 at 2:41pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Val Smith-Orr founded Triple B Care Projects; an NGO that cares for burns patients, children with cleft lip /palate and children with parasite infections
  • Her clinic was initially set up in her kitchen in her rented home and moved to a bahay kubo (nipa hut) and at present in a renovated abandoned warehouse
  • The NGO is funded with the help of organizations and fund raising activities in Australia
  • 2021 commemorates 75 years of Philippine - Australia Diplomatic Relations
The Australian nurse was awarded 
 The Order of Australia Medal - Queens Birthday Honours List 2020 
for service to the community at the Australian Embassy residence in Manila


Advertisement

"It takes around three months to treat a burns patient. Many of them are unable to pay for skin grafting so we nurse them in our own clinic. In severe cases Melbourne based Children First Foundation assist us with treatment in Australia," Val Smith-Orr on caring for burns patients

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?