Australian paedophile's partner nabbed in Cebu

Published 31 January 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 1 February 2017 at 9:59am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas, Summaru of latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar

Partner ng Australian paedophile Peter Scully nabbed in Cebu; hundreds apprehended in anti-jaywalking campaign in Cebu; Central Bank extends replacement of old money; Chinese consulate participates in Chinese new year fete; and proposed bridge that will link Cebu and Negros Oriental to be studied

