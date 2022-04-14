Australian retailers are rejoicing as families spend up in a big way for Easter.

Listen to the podcast
Mga retailer sa Australia, nagsasaya habang inaasahan ang paggastos ng mga pamilya nitong Easter
SBS Filipino
14/04/202205:18
Highlights
- The Australian Retailers Association expects sales to soar as Australian families get together and celebrate with food and gifts.
- It is predicted that Australians will consume 5 kilograms of chocolate each this Easter.
- NSW residents are the biggest spenders, shelling out 500-million dollars in total - or 104 dollars per person.