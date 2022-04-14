SBS Filipino

Australian retailers are rejoicing as families spend up in a big way for Easter

Easter

Anu Haran with some of her hot cross buns. Source: SBS/Sandra Fulloon

Published 15 April 2022 at 9:53am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Australian retailers are rejoicing as families spend up in a big way for Easter.

Highlights

  • The Australian Retailers Association expects sales to soar as Australian families get together and celebrate with food and gifts.
  • It is predicted that Australians will consume 5 kilograms of chocolate each this Easter.
  • NSW residents are the biggest spenders, shelling out 500-million dollars in total - or 104 dollars per person.
 

Share

