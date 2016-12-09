SBS Filipino

Australian school students fall behind global peers

Published 9 December 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 12:44pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
An international report on educational performance has found Australian students are falling behind in maths, science and reading. The results were released in the three-yearly Program for International Student Assessment, known as PISA

Image: Singaporean schoolchildren visit a dinosaur display at the Singapore Zoo (AAP)

