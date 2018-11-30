SBS Filipino

Australian scientist uncovers new part of human brain

A human brain

A human brain Source: AAP

Published 30 November 2018
By Joy Joshi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
In a world-first, an Australian neuroscientist has discovered a new region of the brain which may help people play piano and exercise more precise finger movements.

The new discovery has set the research community on a new goal of finding out other unique abilities associated with the region.

