Australian scientists help uncover the keys to breast cancer

Breast Screen

more information about breast screen for CALD communities Source: SBS

Published 3 November 2017 at 3:00pm, updated 3 November 2017 at 3:08pm
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Researchers have published the world's largest study into genetic causes of breast cancer. It's hoped the study will help identify women at risk of the deadly disease, as researchers work towards increasing awareness among migrant communities as well as preventative treatment approaches

