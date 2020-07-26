Australian singer Isaiah Firebrace reveals why he loves the Filipino culture

Highlights Australian singer Isaiah Firebrace speaks highly of the Filipinos’ love of music.

The 2016 Australia’s X-Factor winner is grateful for his fans from the Philippines for their support.

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, the Melbourne-based singer recently released his new single “Know Me Better”.

"I know I got a lot of Filipino fans out there and I generally love the Philippine culture. I love the music culture in the Philippines. I know how much doing family karaoke is such a big part of the Filipino culture and they just love music," happily shares Australia’s X-Factor 8th season winner.





He furthers that ”I love the dedication of Filipinos to their musical culture. My fans are dedicated to me too”. And eventually spilling out that his first girlfriend was a Filipina.





In a short video clip posted on his social media, the young singer tried to speak in Tagalog to acknowledge his big following from the Philippines prior to releasing his new single “Know Me Better.”











”Ako po si Isaiah. At ang aking bagong kanta na Know Me Better ay darating sa ika-24 ng Hulyo. Sana magustuhan ninyo. Salamat po”, he said in the video.





Aside from his strong Filipino supporters, the Australian representative to the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest reveals that he also has a lot of local Filipino friends in Melbourne.





Expressing his fondness of the Philippine music culture, Isaiah loves to listen and watch videos of Filipino singer Morissette Amon and hopes to one day do a collaboration with her.





”I’m a fan of Morissette and I love watching her singing covers of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey or Celine Dion,” Isaiah says.





The Melbourne-based singer hopes to one day visit the Philippines to see his fans and do a concert there once the coronavirus crisis is over.



