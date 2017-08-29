SBS Filipino

Australian students take up language diversity challenge

Published 29 August 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 30 August 2017 at 8:39am
By Hannah Sinclair
Source: SBS
Students from across Australia are taking up the challenge to film a short video about the different languages they speak. Image: Students at the Polish School are taking part in SBS Radio's language competition. (SBS World News)

A national language competition is aiming to celebrate and encourage more students to learn a second language.

Here is the invitation for the Filipino-speaking public.

 



 

 

