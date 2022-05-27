Australians can expect a significant rise in their power bills

Highlights
- The default offer set by the Australian Energy Regulator will see prices for residential customers rise between 8.5 and 14 per cent in New South Wales, up more than 11 per cent in southeast Queensland and 7 per cent in South Australia.
- Victoria’s regulator earlier in the week announced an increase of 5%.
- The new government is blaming its predecessor for the rise and is promising to invest in renewable energy.
Pagtaas ng presyo ng kuryente, inaasahan na
SBS Filipino
27/05/202204:55
