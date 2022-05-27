SBS Filipino

Australians can expect a significant rise in their power bills

Liddell Power Station, a coal-powered thermal power station near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley

Liddell Power Station, a coal-powered thermal power station near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley Source: AAP

Published 27 May 2022 at 11:07am, updated 27 May 2022 at 11:33am
By Sean Wales
Presented by TJ Correa
Australian Energy Regulator increased its default offer price for three states, as some experts warn we could see the biggest rise in electricity prices in decades.

Highlights
  • The default offer set by the Australian Energy Regulator will see prices for residential customers rise between 8.5 and 14 per cent in New South Wales, up more than 11 per cent in southeast Queensland and 7 per cent in South Australia.
  • Victoria’s regulator earlier in the week announced an increase of 5%.
  • The new government is blaming its predecessor for the rise and is promising to invest in renewable energy.
Pagtaas ng presyo ng kuryente, inaasahan na

27/05/202204:55


Understanding your electricity bill

