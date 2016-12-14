SBS Filipino

Australians helping South Africa's AIDS orphans

SBS Filipino

Dr John Schwarz

Dr John Schwarz Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 December 2016 at 10:51am, updated 15 December 2016 at 11:57am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A family-run foundation in Australia has raised (AU)$2 million since its inception to improve living conditions for thousands of AIDS orphans in South Africa. Image: Dr John Schwarz (SBS)

Published 15 December 2016 at 10:51am, updated 15 December 2016 at 11:57am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many children are left to fend for themselves when their parents die of AIDS and the foundation is trying to get them much-needed help.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January