Australians helping South Africa's AIDS orphans

Many children are left to fend for themselves when their parents die of AIDS and the foundation is trying to get them much-needed help.
Published 15 December 2016 at 10:51am, updated 15 December 2016 at 11:57am
A family-run foundation in Australia has raised (AU)$2 million since its inception to improve living conditions for thousands of AIDS orphans in South Africa. Image: Dr John Schwarz (SBS)
