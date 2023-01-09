Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

Highlights
- 36,000 affordable properties will be removed by 2026, with 6,600 of those properties phased out in this year alone.
- The Albanese government has currently pledged to build 20,000 social homes over the next five years.
- The National Rental Affordability Scheme aimed at providing government subsidised, below-market rent prices was scrapped during Scott Morrison's leadership with the program coming to a close in 2026.
This year more than 6,600 affordable homes will be lost under the scrapped National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) and advocacy groups are asking for a commitment to build more homes.
