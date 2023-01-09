SBS Filipino

Australians seek out affordable housing amid rising costs

SBS Filipino

New hosung being developed in Sydney (AAP).jpg

New housing being developed in Sydney. Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 9:06am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Renters are at an increasing risk of housing stress in 2023 as Australians face significant rises while thousands of properties are being wiped from an affordable housing scheme.

Published 10 January 2023 at 9:06am
By Sam Dover
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • 36,000 affordable properties will be removed by 2026, with 6,600 of those properties phased out in this year alone.
  • The Albanese government has currently pledged to build 20,000 social homes over the next five years.
  • The National Rental Affordability Scheme aimed at providing government subsidised, below-market rent prices was scrapped during Scott Morrison's leadership with the program coming to a close in 2026.
This year more than 6,600 affordable homes will be lost under the scrapped National Rental Affordability Scheme (NRAS) and advocacy groups are asking for a commitment to build more homes.
FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-david-iloba-12642131 (1).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 10 January

KAREN1.jpg

Filipino fans cheer for tennis player Alex Eala at the Australian Open 2023

alex - rafa nadal academy.jpg

Alex Eala on being the best player on and off the court

INTL STUDENTS.png

Living in Australia: How international students overcome financial stress, homesickness, and culture shock