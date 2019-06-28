SBS Filipino

Australians set to experience ‘Salo’

Salo Series

Published 28 June 2019 at 11:20am, updated 9 July 2019 at 10:17am
By Maridel Martinez
Yana Gilbuena wanted to show the world that Filipino cuisine is more than adobo and lumpia. She travelled around America on a bus and train, using the best local ingredients and the generosity of friends they created a pop-up Filipino food experience ‘Salo’.

After hosting the successful 'Barrio' dinner series at the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, the Melbourne-based Filipino food advocacy group,
The Entree.Pinays
, is bringing another Filipino feast this July. 

Salo
is set to travel outside of America and Melbourne is set to be its first stop, a kamayan feast in Melbourne after ‘Ulam’ the movie’s  Australian premiere.

BRISBANE

Wed, July 17, 2019

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM AEST

Location: Yes Please Filipino Restaurant

SYDNEY

Movie Screening at Palace Cinema Central Park Mall
Sat 13 July | 1pm - 4pm
Screening + red carpet arrival
Live Q&A with our special guests
Canapés by Sydney Filipino Food vendors

Tue, Jul 9, 2019, 6:30 PM AEST

Wed, Jul 10, 2019, 6:30 PM AEST

Location: Sydney Cebu Lechon

MELBOURNE

Australian Premiere
Sun 7 July | 10:30 - 12:30
Screening + Live Q&A with our special guests

Kamayan Filipino Feast
Sun 7 July | 1:30 - 4:30

