SBS Filipino

Australians stranded around the world by coronavirus shutdowns call for help

SBS Filipino

Natalie Reid and Nick Gourley

Natalie Reid and Nick Gourley Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 March 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Catalina Florez
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Hundreds of thousands of Australians stranded overseas are pleading with the federal government to speed up efforts to bring them home.

Published 23 March 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:19pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Catalina Florez
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom