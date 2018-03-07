Australians take on car maker VW in Federal Court

Lead plaintiff Robyn Richardson (centre) outside court Source: SBS
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Several class actions against car giant Volkswagen started in Australia's Federal Court this week. The German company has admitted to using software to cheat on its emission level scores in the United States, but says it isn't in breach of any Australian laws.
