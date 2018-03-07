SBS Filipino

Australians take on car maker VW in Federal Court

Robyn Richardson

Lead plaintiff Robyn Richardson (centre) outside court Source: SBS

Published 7 March 2018 at 2:48pm, updated 7 March 2018 at 2:55pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Several class actions against car giant Volkswagen started in Australia's Federal Court this week. The German company has admitted to using software to cheat on its emission level scores in the United States, but says it isn't in breach of any Australian laws.

