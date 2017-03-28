SBS Filipino

Australians the world’s second biggest users of meth: report

Published 28 March 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 29 March 2017 at 3:46pm
By Anita Clark
Presented by Ronald Manila
Australia's drug use is escalating to the point of crisis, following the most detailed investigation ever conducted. Image: A drug seizure made by police in Victoria in February, 2017 (File Image: AAP)

Australia ranks second of the 18 countries for consumption of methylamphetamine, the report said. It also said that of  the European countries with comparable reported date for the four common stimulants considered (MDMA or ecstasy, cocaine, amphetamine and methylamphetamine), Australia has the second highest total estimated consumption overall.

The groundbreaking report by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has confirmed ice is the drug of choice across the country, but that is not the only drug causing problems.

This report covers  approximately 58 per cent of Australia's population -- about 14 million.

Alcohol and tobacco are the highest consumed substance in all states and territories.

National wastewater drug monitoring program
National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program (www.acic.gov.au) Source: www.acic.gov.au


Methylamphetamine, known as ice, is the highest consumed illicit drug tested across all regions in Australia

   - Capital city sites in Tasmania and ACT showed the lowest levels nationwide

   - SA capital sites exceed levels in SA regional sites

    -Queensland and SA sites show a consistently increasing level in the last five years

    -WA has the highest level, with both city and regional sites far exceeding national averages

Compared with methyamphetamine, consumption of other stimulants was generally much lower

Oxycodone and fentanyl consumption (licit and illicit) across all jurisdictions is at concerning levels

 

 

 

