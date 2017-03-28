Australians the world’s second biggest users of meth: report

Available in other languages

Australia ranks second of the 18 countries for consumption of methylamphetamine, the report said. It also said that of the European countries with comparable reported date for the four common stimulants considered (MDMA or ecstasy, cocaine, amphetamine and methylamphetamine), Australia has the second highest total estimated consumption overall.





The groundbreaking report by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission has confirmed ice is the drug of choice across the country, but that is not the only drug causing problems.





Snapshot

This report covers approximately 58 per cent of Australia's population -- about 14 million.





Alcohol and tobacco are the highest consumed substance in all states and territories.





National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program (www.acic.gov.au) Source: www.acic.gov.au





Methylamphetamine, known as ice, is the highest consumed illicit drug tested across all regions in Australia





- Capital city sites in Tasmania and ACT showed the lowest levels nationwide





- SA capital sites exceed levels in SA regional sites





-Queensland and SA sites show a consistently increasing level in the last five years





-WA has the highest level, with both city and regional sites far exceeding national averages





Compared with methyamphetamine, consumption of other stimulants was generally much lower





Oxycodone and fentanyl consumption (licit and illicit) across all jurisdictions is at concerning levels





















