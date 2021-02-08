Australians to access digital COVID vaccine certificates on smartphone apps

Highlights Australians will be able to access proof of vaccination through their mobile phones that they have received the jab

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has already approved the Pfizer vaccine and is expected to give a final decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine this month.

NSW has introduced a day-16 COVID-19 test for overseas travellers after they have completed their 14-day quarantine as an additional precautionary measure.

With the vaccine rollout for COVID-19 just weeks away, the Federal Government is fine tuning ways to recognise those who have been vaccinated.





Government Services Minister Stuart Robert says every Australian getting the vaccination will get a digital or paper certificate should confirmation be needed for travelling or work.











Advertisement

"That that immunisation record will form the basis of the vaccination certificate that all Australians will be able to use including visa holders. That certificate is available right now, people can access it from the Medicare express plus from my govt or indeed they can call or visit Services Australia and get a paper record."





"Importantly, we will use the Australian immunisation register, a register that has been around for many, many, many years, that is robust, solid, millions of Australians have been using it and accessing it every year."





Australia has secured more than 150 million doses of various vaccines and the head of the TGA John Skerritt says there are also talks with around a dozen companies about other potential vaccines in the future.





Hotel quarantine workers, frontline staff and border officials are first in line for the Pfizer jab, along with the elderly and most vulnerable.





The government hopes most Australians will be vaccinated by late October.





Speaking to SKY News, Mr Skerritt says the government will be transparent about any issues related to the vaccine.





Also speaking to SKY News - Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack understands that a proportion of the population will be nervous or sceptical about taking the vaccine or completely disagree with it.





But Mr McCormack wants to reassure Australians the country has some of the best health experts in the world working on making sure the vaccine rollout is as safe and transparent as possible.





"People are always sceptics, people are worried, people are nervous I understand that. But I would sooner, have the jab, I would sooner take the best advice from Professor Paul Kelly from Brendan Murphy, from the Australian Health Protection Principle Committee."





"I would sooner take that advice and have the jab and have the two doses of it than be lying weeks later in an ICU care unit and be worried about why I didn't, concerned now about the fact that I might not live to see the end of the year."





ALSO READ/LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





