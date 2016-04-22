SBS Filipino

Australians turn to tiny homes to tackle housing affordability

Published 22 April 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 22 April 2016 at 1:20pm
By Vesna Nazor
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australia has some of the largest and least affordable homes in the world. As home ownership remains elusive for many Australians, could smaller, smarter homes be the answer to the housing affordability crisis? Some Australians are gaining inspiration from America's Tiny House Movement. Local architects, builders and developers are also embracing small home and design concepts. Image: Beck Benson and Reece Brennan in their tiny home (SBS World News)

