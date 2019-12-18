Australians urged to cut back under new alcohol use guidelines

The new draft guidelines recommend having no more than four standard drinks on any one day and no more than 10 standards drinks in a week. Source: AAP
Published 18 December 2019 at 5:28pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The National Health and Medical Research Council ((NHMRC)) has revised its guidelines for reducing the health risks associated with alcohol consumption. The Centre says approximately 80 per cent of adults in Australia drink alcohol each year, with those who consume at high levels at risk of developing more than 60 medical conditions.
