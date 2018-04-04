Australians warned over travelling to Russia

Russian diplomats expelled from the US arrive in Moscow Source: Getty Images
Published 4 April 2018 at 1:30pm, updated 4 April 2018 at 1:34pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian travellers to Russia have been warned to avoid talking about politics and stay away from protests. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade updated its travel advice as the fallout from the nerve agent attack in Britain continues.
Available in other languages
