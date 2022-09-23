SBS Filipino

Australians with childhood dementia need more support: advocates

Jessie Mei Mei and her mother, Cindy Lorenz

Jessie Mei Mei and her mother, Cindy Lorenz. Credit: SBS News

Published 23 September 2022 at 12:10pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Richelle Harrison Plesse
Presented by Annalyn Violata
It's a disease that kills almost as many Australian children as cancer, yet some advocates say childhood dementia is a lesser known health issue. As part of Dementia Action Week this September 19 – 25, a national initiative is hoping to raise awareness of the condition, which currently affects some 700,000 children globally.

Highlights
  • More than 700,000 children worldwide are affected by dementia.
  • In Australia, it’s estimated 2,300 children are living with dementia; Around 90 children die each year.
  • Advocates are calling for increased support for Australians with childhood dementia.
Childhood Dementia Initiative hopes for increased funding for childhood dementia research.

Around 75 percent of those with childhood dementia have a life expectancy of less than 18 years.
