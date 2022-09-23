Australians with childhood dementia need more support: advocates

Highlights
- More than 700,000 children worldwide are affected by dementia.
- In Australia, it’s estimated 2,300 children are living with dementia; Around 90 children die each year.
- Advocates are calling for increased support for Australians with childhood dementia.
Childhood Dementia Initiative hopes for increased funding for childhood dementia research.
Around 75 percent of those with childhood dementia have a life expectancy of less than 18 years.
