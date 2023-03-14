Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

New figures show the proportion of rental properties below $400 a week has fallen to less than a fifth of the market, making life even more difficult for those on lower incomes.

Key Points
  • The number of affordable rentals listed on the property market nationwide has almost halved in the space of 12 months.
  • The tenth consecutive interest rate rise means more pain not just for home-owners but also tenants being passed on the added costs.
  • Kate Colvin, the CEO of Homelessness Australia, says Australia is in a housing crisis with interest rates pushing people further over the edge.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

SBS Filipino

14/03/202309:19
