SBS Filipino

Australia's Chinese heritage celebrated at Lunar New Year's end

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_633940.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Around the world Chinese communities have marked the end of Lunar New Year celebrations with the Lantern Festival. Image: Tingha's Lantern Festival (SBS)

Published 18 February 2017 at 10:01am, updated 18 February 2017 at 10:07am
By Lydia Feng
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Even Tingha [TING-gah], a small town in rural New South Wales, observes the centuries-old tradition to honour the community's Chinese heritage.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January