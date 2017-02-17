Australia's Chinese heritage celebrated at Lunar New Year's end

Even Tingha [TING-gah], a small town in rural New South Wales, observes the centuries-old tradition to honour the community's Chinese heritage.
Around the world Chinese communities have marked the end of Lunar New Year celebrations with the Lantern Festival. Image: Tingha's Lantern Festival (SBS)
