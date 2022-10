Australia's financial support has reached around AUD 3 million which was allocated to families affected and displaced by armed conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.





Highlights





Advertisement

Around 4,000 families in Mindanao have received assistance through the Marawi COVID Recovery Project

The Australian Embassy has been working with humanitarian organization, Community and Family Services International

2021 Commemorates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Australia







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily