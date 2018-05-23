Australia's diversity reflected in its Ramadan traditions

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted an Iftar dinner celebrating Ramadan at Kirribilli House in Sydney on Thursday 16 June 2016. Source: AAP
Published 23 May 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a holy month in the Muslim calendar. While most observations contain a handful of core practices, some specifics differ by region. Listen in as we narrate how culture colours Ramadan around the world, and how it's observed in Australia.
