SBS Filipino

Australia's diversity reflected in its Ramadan traditions

SBS Filipino

Guests included broadcaster Waleed Aly and his wife Susan Carland and footballer Bachar Houli. Election 2016.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosted an Iftar dinner celebrating Ramadan at Kirribilli House in Sydney on Thursday 16 June 2016. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a holy month in the Muslim calendar. While most observations contain a handful of core practices, some specifics differ by region. Listen in as we narrate how culture colours Ramadan around the world, and how it's observed in Australia.

Published 23 May 2018 at 3:41pm, updated 23 May 2018 at 3:45pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom