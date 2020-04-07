SBS Filipino

Australia's final-year medical students are stepping up to join the fight against coronavirus

منحة دراسية مجانية لدراسة الطب في أستراليا قيمتها 200 الف دولارلا تجد من يقدم عليها

منحة دراسية مجانية لدراسة الطب في أستراليا قيمتها 200 الف دولارلا تجد من يقدم عليها Source: Getty Images

Published 7 April 2020 at 2:11pm, updated 7 April 2020 at 2:44pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Hundreds of medical students in their final year of university are answering the call to help fight COVID-19. As preparations continue for the months ahead, students at some universities are being fast-tracked into early service in an attempt to bolster health systems.

