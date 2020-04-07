Australia's final-year medical students are stepping up to join the fight against coronavirus
Published 7 April 2020 at 2:11pm, updated 7 April 2020 at 2:44pm
By Lin Evlin
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Hundreds of medical students in their final year of university are answering the call to help fight COVID-19. As preparations continue for the months ahead, students at some universities are being fast-tracked into early service in an attempt to bolster health systems.
